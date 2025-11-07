AzInTelecom Obtains Two Prestigious International Certifications

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, has successfully completed two prestigious international certification processes.

The company’s Yevlakh Backup Data Center obtained the “PCI DSS Certificate of Compliance” (version 4.0.1) — a global standard that defines security requirements for cloud services within the payment ecosystem. At the same time, the certificate previously obtained for the Baku Main Data Center last year was renewed.

To obtain the certificate, an initial assessment was carried out by an authorized company, followed by an audit conducted by independent auditors. As a result of the audit, the data center’s compliance with international standards for providing cloud services to financial institutions was officially confirmed.

In addition, AzInTelecom has obtained the “Test Maturity Model Integration” (TMMi – Level 2) certificate, which confirms the company’s compliance with international standards in quality assurance and its commitment to continuous improvement.

The “TMMi” certification is an international model used to assess the professionalism of software testing processes. Implementing this model enables companies to systematize their testing procedures, reduce risks, and enhance overall product quality.

It is worth noting that AzInTelecom is the first company in the CIS region to obtain the PCI DSS certificate version 4.0.1, and the first in Azerbaijan to receive the TMMi certification.

About AzInTelecom

“AzInTelecom” LLC provides secure, reliable, and easily adaptable solutions for those who prioritize quality in the digital world. The company’s portfolio includes resilient and trusted cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and identification technologies, digital platforms that enhance business efficiency, and cybersecurity solutions. Through these solutions, the company delivers advanced technologies to its clients, supporting them on their journey toward digital transformation.