Sharq Newspaper's chief urges Azerbaijani press to keep its classic spirit alive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Although the development of social media and the acceleration of information flow have affected the position of traditional media, newspapers must maintain their presence, the editor-in-chief of the Sharq (East) newspaper, Akif Ashirli, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel session entitled “Rules for the use of the Azerbaijani language in print and online media: problems and solutions,” held as part of the conference "Correct application of norms of Azerbaijani literary language in media."

Ashirli stated that today the Azerbaijani press, especially the traditional press, is still very important, although it has lost some of its influence in the social media environment:

"I believe that the traditions of the classical media should live on in Azerbaijan. Because newspapers are not only a means of information, but also a culture of thinking. Although the readership is sometimes declining, these publications are the foundation of our national information history.

New approaches must be found to preserve newspapers and support their activities. There are various options in this area, but the main task is to preserve the ability of newspapers to influence public opinion on a daily basis. It is easy to express one's opinion on social media, but this does not replace the value of analytical writing in newspapers. We must preserve these values and pass them on to future generations,'' he added.