Prosecutor announces part of documents and evidence related to David Babayan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. On November 7, the trial at the Baku Military Court on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued with the indictment speech of the prosecutors, Trend reports.

Tugay Rahimli, Assistant Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, presented documents and evidence against the accused, Davit Klimi Babayan, at the court hearing.

It was stated that David Babayan joined the so-called organization in 1998, during the war of aggression unleashed by Armenia, and served in various "positions" until 2023. This is confirmed both by his own testimony and by documents related to him, examined during the judicial investigation.

The prosecution attributed the entire criminal activity that occurred between 1998 and 2023 to D. Babayan because, although he was not a military serviceman, he was not an ordinary civilian.

The factual circumstances of the case, numerous pieces of evidence examined during the trial, including documents and materials directly related to the accused, as well as the testimony of the accused, indicate that although D. Babayan did not directly take up arms and did not involve in military operations, he was directly involved in the formation and implementation of the ideology of the criminal organization and the policies of the so-called organization.

He was aware of the crimes committed for the purposes of the criminal organization and, while he had the opportunity, he failed to take measures to prevent them. Instead, by inciting hatred and enmity, he created the basis for the commission of further crimes. Thus, he was indirectly involved in the commission of crimes that occurred during the specified period.

It was emphasized that D. Babayan, in his interviews and social media posts, expressed opinions justifying the actions of the criminal organization, calling for the continuation of the occupation and even "emphasizing the need to occupy new territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

It was mentioned that D. Babayan served as a political justifier and ideological propagandist for military plans.

The prosecution stated that, as established by the Nuremberg precedent of the International Military Tribunal, aggressive war entails criminal liability not only for those who take up arms but also for those who plan it, attempt to legitimize it, and bring it to the attention of the international community.

Thus, D. Babayan, by intentionally and directly participating in the preparation, organization, conduct, and legitimization of aggressive war, is indirectly involved in the commission of war crimes, crimes against peace, and humanity.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.