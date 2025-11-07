Turkmenistan, Iran explore opportunities for trade, economic, and energy co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 7. Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Economic Affairs Hamid Ghanbari at the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economy, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The officials exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations, emphasizing the importance of high-level and summit meetings in expanding friendly ties.

Trade and economic cooperation were highlighted as a key focus, with particular attention to the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing agreements reached during the commission’s last session.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in the fuel and energy sectors and explored ways to enhance transport and transit potential between the two countries.

To note, Iran and Turkmenistan primarily trade petroleum products, cotton, and industrial goods, with Iran exporting iron, building materials, and agricultural products, while Turkmenistan sends petroleum coke, cotton, and fabrics to Iran. Key exports from Iran to Turkmenistan include raw iron bars, small iron pipes, and building stone, while Turkmenistan's main exports to Iran are petroleum coke, raw cotton, and heavy pure woven cotton.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel