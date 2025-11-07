Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's first military pilot Vagif Gurbanov posthumously awarded title of National Hero

Society Materials 7 November 2025 16:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's first military pilot Vagif Gurbanov posthumously awarded title of National Hero

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Senior Lieutenant Vagif Gurbanov has been posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a corresponding decree conferring the country’s highest honorary title on the late serviceman.

Vagif Gurbanov was the first military pilot of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was martyred on June 13, 1992.

