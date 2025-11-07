Kazakhstan, Groq to collaborate on advanced computing and AI projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Groq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in advanced computing systems and artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the Kazakh ministry.

The agreement provides for the deployment of Groq infrastructure in Kazakhstan, the implementation of pilot projects through Alem.AI and Astana Hub, and the creation of next-generation cloud data centers to support national and regional programs in high-performance computing (HPC) and AI development.

Groq is also considering opening an official office or innovation center in Kazakhstan, potentially within the International Artificial Intelligence Center, to support technology localization and the development of joint projects.

The signing took place within the frame of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements mark a major milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

