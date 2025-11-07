U.S.-based Chemelex to localize production of self-regulating heating cables in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the U.S.-based Chemelex and the Kazakhstani-based International Center for the Development of Oil and Gas Engineering (IMBC) to localize the production of self-regulating heating cables in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest National Company.

The total investment is estimated at around $20 million.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a joint venture aimed at import substitution and meeting the needs of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas, as well as mining and metallurgical sectors.

The signing took place following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements mark a major milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

U.S.-based Chemelex is a global leader in electric thermal and sensing solutions, providing products and services for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. The company specializes in systems that regulate temperature in pipes, protect critical processes, and ensure safety and reliability in diverse environments.

