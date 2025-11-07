Uzbekistan inches closer to WTO membership with new agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. Uzbekistan now has only two remaining countries to complete bilateral negotiations with for World Trade Organization (WTO) market access, Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan on WTO matters Azizbek Urunov wrote on his LinkedIn channel, Trend reports.

“Now it is down to two! Yesterday, we successfully reached agreements on bilateral market access negotiations with Ecuador,” Urunov stated.

He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ecuadorian side for their constructive dialogue and support.

“We have full confidence in the process and take great pride in our joint efforts. The work continues—only two more WTO members to go,” he added.

Meanwhile, during the 11th meeting of the Working Group on Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), the country successfully signed protocols concluding bilateral market access negotiations with Canada and Panama.

