Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with outgoing Greek ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece Christos Kapodistrias on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic service in Azerbaijan today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

During the meeting, Bayramov highly appreciated the services of Kapodistrias in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Greece and thanked him and wished him success in his future activities.

The conversation with the ambassador highly appreciated the dynamics of bilateral relations in recent times.

In this context, the importance of the meetings held between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis within the framework of the COP29 International Climate Conference held in Baku in November 2024, as well as the meetings held between President Ilham Aliyev and Kyriakos Mitsotakis within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025, was emphasized.

The conversation pointed out the importance of political dialogue continuation between Azerbaijan and Greece for the development of bilateral relations, noting that there is great potential for further deepening cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investments, energy, transport-transit, tourism, education, and culture.

Kapodistrias said that he would remember his work as the Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan with fond memories and thanked him for the support he received in his work.

The meeting also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

