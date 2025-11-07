Azerbaijan sets up housing support for select nationals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ The Azerbaijani government continues to take significant measures to improve housing conditions for persons with disabilities and families of martyrs, where socially oriented state programs aimed at supporting these groups are being consistently implemented, Trend reports.

Within the framework of these efforts, new apartments will be provided to families of martyrs and persons with disabilities in Azerbaijan's Balakan district.

In total, 12 three-room apartments are planned to be handed over to the beneficiaries. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, through its subordinate Social Services Agency, has already begun preparatory work for the housing allocation.

The agency has estimated that the housing provision project will cost around 1.2 million manat ($71,000).

