Kazakhstan, Beeline to expand connectivity in remote areas with Starlink technology

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and Beeline Kazakhstan to implement Starlink’s Direct to Cell technology, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry.

This technology will keep subscribers in remote areas in the loop without needing extra gadgets, marking a giant leap in building Kazakhstan’s digital backbone and boosting connectivity across the nation.

"Partnership with Starlink demonstrates how global technologies can strengthen national infrastructure. Integrating the satellite network with the cellular network will expand coverage and provide connectivity where traditional infrastructure is economically unfeasible. The ability to send a message directly from a phone in areas without cellular coverage but with satellite access, without modems or additional devices, enhances citizen safety and, quite literally, could save lives," said Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

Evgeny Nastradin, President of Beeline Kazakhstan, noted that this partnership is an important step toward providing coverage across the entire country.

"From the mountains to the steppes, our goal is to ensure reliable connectivity, and integrating Starlink’s Direct to Cell satellite technology with our ground infrastructure brings us closer to that goal. It is an effective solution for extending coverage to the most remote corners of Kazakhstan,” he said.

To note, the inaugural deployment of Starlink's public service in Kazakhstan was initiated on August 13, 2025, subsequent to the Ministry of Digital Development formalizing a contractual agreement with Starlink in June 2025, thereby ensuring adherence to national regulatory frameworks. Initially, the service operated exclusively in a beta phase targeting rural educational institutions; however, this accord facilitated expansive public accessibility to the satellite internet infrastructure.

