Kazakhstan embraces AI revolution with Perplexity’s nationwide rollout

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan's Ministry of AI and Digital Development, Kazakhtelecom, and the U.S.-based Perplexity AI, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding granting Kazakh citizens one-year free access to Perplexity Pro, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry.

The agreement aims to open new opportunities for millions of citizens, students, and professionals in Kazakhstan, allowing them to utilize advanced AI tools for learning, research, and professional development.

The memorandum also includes joint initiatives to support research and development at Alem.AI and the expansion of data center infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

The signing took place following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements mark a major milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.