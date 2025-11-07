Tajik Somon Air goes to largest-ever tetradecimal aircraft deal with Boeing

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 7. Boeing and Somon Air have announced the Tajik national carrier’s largest-ever fleet expansion plan, with an agreement to purchase up to 14 new aircraft, including 787 Dreamliner and 737 MAX models, Trend reports via the company.

The agreement, signed during the C5+1 summit in Washington, envisions the delivery of Somon Air’s first widebody 787-9 Dreamliners to expand intercontinental routes from Dushanbe, along with up to 10 737-8 narrowbody jets to renew and modernize the airline’s short- and medium-haul fleet.

Somon Air currently operates six Boeing 737 Next-Generation aircraft serving 25 destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The new aircraft are expected to reduce fuel consumption by 20–25 percent, lowering operating and maintenance costs while enhancing passenger comfort and sustainability.

“This significant investment marks our first widebody order and reaffirms our commitment to providing exceptional service. The flexibility of this agreement allows us to adapt our fleet to evolving market demand,” said Abdulkosim Valiyev, CEO of Somon Air.

Paul Rigie, Boeing Vice President for Eurasia and India, said Somon Air’s continued cooperation with Boeing reflects its strategic focus on efficiency and growth. Once finalized, the order will support more than 11,000 jobs across the United States.

Somon Air is the national air carrier of Tajikistan, which has been successfully operating on the international market since 2008 and is the only airline in the country that joined the IATA (International Air Transport Association). International air transportation is the main activity of the airline.

