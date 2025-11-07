Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament addresses COP30 leaders' summit in Brazil (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova delivered a speech at the Leaders' Summit of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 30), held in Belém, Federative Republic of Brazil, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

In her speech, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament spoke in detail about the significant achievements of COP 29, organized by Azerbaijan. According to her, despite serious obstacles and uncertainties, Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, held one of the most successful COP 29 and resolutely implemented this process. At COP 29, Azerbaijan managed to overcome differences between the parties and reach a historic consensus on issues that had not been resolved in previous negotiations.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled that at COP 29, Azerbaijan achieved the adoption of the Baku Finance Target, which provides for the mobilization of $300 billion annually for developing countries from 2025. Sahiba Gafarova stated that this is the largest financial package ever achieved by the United Nations. In addition, COP 29 set a goal to ensure that by 2035, at least $1.3 trillion per year would be allocated to developing countries to finance measures to combat climate change. To achieve this goal, Azerbaijan worked closely with Brazil to develop the Baku-Belém Roadmap.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament recalled that COP 29 had also achieved successful results in implementing many other key tasks. According to her, one of them is the completion of the development of rules governing carbon markets in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allowed them to become fully operational 10 years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement.

Moreover, it was noted that COP 29 also ensured the full operational capacity of the Loss and Damage Fund and its readiness to distribute resources from 2025. The Transparency Framework was also activated, which is an important step in ensuring transparency and accountability in global climate action. In addition, agreement was reached on a wide range of important issues related to mitigation, adaptation, gender issues, indigenous peoples, and other interrelated priorities.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to supporting the most vulnerable groups of the population, the Speaker of Parliament stressed that Azerbaijan has made this commitment one of the key elements of its presidency at COP 29. To this end, Azerbaijan provided financial support for the participation of representatives of small island developing states (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs) in COP 29. During the Leaders' Summit at COP 29, Azerbaijan organized a special conference for SIDS, providing a platform for discussing their specific problems and priorities at a high political level.

The speech informed that the COP 29 Presidency, in parallel with the negotiations, had prepared an Action Agenda consisting of 14 initiatives covering all key points of the Paris Agreement. The main goal of this agenda is not only to set goals, but also to create the necessary infrastructure and implement practical measures to achieve them. However, it was emphasized that, in addition to these results, COP 29 also restored confidence in the multilateral system. According to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, COP 29 demonstrated that even in times of geopolitical tension, mistrust, and economic uncertainty, countries can unite and act together for the common good. This was a true testament to the triumph of multilateralism that Azerbaijan was able to achieve despite ongoing challenges.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament also stated that Azerbaijan, as the chair of COP 28 and COP 30, has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting ambitious nationally determined contributions (NDCs). Azerbaijan has also demonstrated the same determination in preparing its nationally determined contributions, bringing the 2050 target forward by 15 years and setting a goal to achieve these targets in the next cycle of nationally determined contributions in 2035. This reflects our unwavering commitment to combating climate change, even as we continue to carry out large-scale restoration and demining work on 20 percent of our territories that have been occupied and destroyed over the past three decades.

In conclusion, the Speaker of Parliament reiterated that, following the establishment of possible conditions for climate change action at COP 29, COP 30 provides another opportunity to further advance climate plans. Azerbaijan is ready to fully support and assist the COP 30 Presidency in implementing the vision of the “Executive COP” of the COP 30 Presidency. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova called on Brazil to support this important process, take important decisions, and implement measures that are crucial for our planet and our future.