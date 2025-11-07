Bosnia reaffirms firm commitment to EU path during OSCE meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, held a meeting in Sarajevo with members of the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), led by President Pere Joan Pons Sampietro, Trend reports.

Minister Konaković expressed his gratitude to the OSCE for its continued support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts to advance stability and European integration.

During the meeting, discussions focused on current issues related to regional security, the rule of law, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the improvement of democratic processes.

Minister Konaković informed his interlocutors about the current political situation in the country, stressing that Bosnia and Herzegovina is facing its deepest crisis since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement. He highlighted that security is a key issue not only for Bosnia and Herzegovina but for the entire region, as a stable environment forms the foundation for social and economic progress. In this context, he underscored the importance of creating better living conditions, particularly for young people, in order to provide them with tangible opportunities and perspectives within their own country. The minister further emphasized that regional cooperation must be strong, meaningful, and result-oriented, reiterating Bosnia and Herzegovina’s firm commitment to the European path.

Representatives of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly agreed that the European Union represents a major political opportunity for Bosnia and Herzegovina, particularly in terms of strengthening democratic capacities, regional stability, and economic development. They reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation with the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and stressed the importance of dialogue and partnership in addressing the challenges facing the region.