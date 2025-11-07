Azerbaijan rolls out out its Hadrut settlement's landscaping project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Greening and landscaping work will be carried out in the Hadrut settlement of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts has already started relevant work.

Thus, the agency is currently identifying a company that will carry out landscaping work in the settlement.

Meanwhile, the state service predicted that the work to be done in the Hadrut settlement will cost 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million).

The Hadrut settlement was liberated from occupation by the Azerbaijani Army on October 9, 2020. As in other liberated territories, construction works are continuing rapidly in Hadrut, and large-scale improvement and construction projects are being implemented. There are a total of 541 houses in the settlement, of which 462 are unusable and 79 are partially usable. As many as 10 of these houses are already ready for operation. It is reported that all partially usable houses will be restored by the end of the year. Currently, 10 families, a total of 41 people, live in their own Hadrut.

