Azerbaijan brainstorms growth of nation's insurance coverage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) discussed boosting insurance coverage, Trend reports via the CBA.

First Deputy Chairman of the CBA Aliyar Mammadyarov met with the leaders of the insurance sector.

Within the framework of the meeting, the results of the insurance sector's activities for the third quarter of the current year, the challenges it faces, and initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of the sector in general were reviewed.

The meeting also exchanged views on strategic goals for the coming period, as well as increasing insurance coverage and expanding the application of sustainability principles in the sector.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel