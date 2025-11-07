Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan secures spot on UNESCO executive board for 2025–2029 term

Kyrgyzstan Materials 7 November 2025 17:37 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Kyrgyz MFA

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. The Kyrgyz Republic has been elected to the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2025–2029 term following a vote at the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

Kyrgyzstan garnered 163 votes, landing itself in good company with Malaysia, India, China, Thailand, and Japan. The Executive Board, composed of 58 member states serving four-year terms, is UNESCO’s principal governing body responsible for preparing the work of the General Conference, implementing its decisions, and shaping the organization’s strategic and programmatic priorities.

Kyrgyzstan previously served on the Executive Board from 2019 to 2023 and has also held positions on the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage (2012–2016), the World Heritage Committee (2017–2021), and the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO International Programme for the Development of Communication.

