Kazakhstan partners with U.S. companies to advance digitalization and AI

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan and U.S. companies have signed cooperation memorandums in the field of digitalization and artificial intelligence, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest National Company.

The agreements were signed between the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan and companies Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Oracle East Central Europe Limited, with a total value exceeding $1 billion. According to Kazakh Invest, the partnerships are aimed at fostering mutually beneficial collaboration, sharing expertise, and implementing joint projects in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

The signing followed the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements represent a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

To note, Kazakhstan's digitalization initiatives commenced in the early 2000s, marked by the formal declaration of the e-government concept in 2004 and the introduction of the eGov.kz portal in 2006. The inaugural comprehensive national initiative, "Digital Kazakhstan," received approval in December 2017. The emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a fundamental national objective is a recent advancement, with the official National AI Development Concept ratified in 2024.

