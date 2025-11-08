Victory in Second Karabakh War symbolizes unity of Azerbaijan - German tourist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The victory in the Second Karabakh War symbolizes the unity and reunification of Azerbaijan, a German tourist who came to Azerbaijan told Trend on the occasion of November 8—Victory Day.

"I came from Germany and am currently staying in Baku because my daughter lives here. That's why I had the opportunity to celebrate this special day here," the tourist said.

He emphasized that today is a very important day for Azerbaijan.

"It has been five years since Azerbaijan won the Karabakh war, and these lands have returned to their owners—the Azerbaijanis. This symbolizes the unity and reunification of all of Azerbaijan. This victory and policy of Azerbaijan are also highly appreciated internationally. War is never a good thing, but today there is peace. Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, and there is no more war. People are not dying; this is the greatest achievement.

I see many people here today in a festive mood. They have gathered with joy and pride on this day—Victory Day. This holiday is a very important day for both the Azerbaijani people and the state. It is also a symbol of peace, unity, and victory," the tourist noted.

