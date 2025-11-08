Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day on social media accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shared a post on November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"On the 5th anniversary of the magnificent and unparalleled victory that ended the 30-year occupation of Karabakh, I commemorate with mercy all our heroes - the brave sons of Azerbaijan - who were martyred in the Patriotic War. I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day," the post said.

