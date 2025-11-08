First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on 8 November - Victory Day (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the Victory Day, Trend reports.

Trend presents the post:

"Dear compatriots!

I wholeheartedly congratulate each of you on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory gained at the Patriotic War!

I thank our President, and our courageous soldiers ano officers that belated us by today's celebration as a proud heroic nation!

May Allah rest in peace the souls of all our martyrs that gave their lives for the sake of our Homeland! May Almighty Lord protect our people and our Homeland!

With deep respect and love,

Yours MEHRIBAN".