Azerbaijan’s spirit lights up London at ‘Melody of Unity, Harmony of Victory’ concert (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ London, the capital of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, hosted a concert titled “Melody of Unity, Harmony of Victory,” featuring renowned Azerbaijani musician and Honored Artist Elchin Shirinov, who resides in England, Trend reports.

The event took place at the prestigious Kings Place cultural center in commemoration of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

The concert, organized with the support of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, brought together Azerbaijani compatriots residing in England, members of the local community, and distinguished guests. Among the attendees were Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Elin Suleymanov, and Head of Department at the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, Salhat Abbasova.

The event honored the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and provided a profound reflection on the nation’s illustrious history of Victory

Speakers recalled the unforgettable words of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, “Dear Shusha, you are free!”, once again emphasizing the profound historical significance of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, achieved through the resolve of the head of state and the bravery of the national army.

The event underscored the active involvement of Azerbaijanis abroad in the information campaign, as they joined the sacred struggle for the liberation of their homeland and conveyed the nation’s legitimate message to the international community through timely and persuasive evidence.

The concert presented jazz-style interpretations of Azerbaijani music performed by Elchin Shirinov, accompanied by a diverse ensemble of accomplished artists representing various national backgrounds.

Members of the Azerbaijani diaspora and the local community warmly received the performers’ exceptional artistry, once again emphasizing the significant role of “stage diplomacy” in conveying Azerbaijan’s historic victory to the global audience.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel