Today, Karabakh and East Zangezur are being revived - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 8 November 2025 14:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Today, Karabakh and East Zangezur are being revived. Today, the “Great Return” Program is being implemented, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

“Schools, hospitals, industrial enterprises, power plants, reservoirs, and homes are under construction. More than 60,000 people already live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” the head of state said.

