Azerbaijan is becoming one of leading states in renewable energy development - Sahiba Gafarova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. In her speech at the 'Energy Transition' thematic session in the format of the 30th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova also spoke about the work being done in our country to raise the renewable energy generation and about the successes achieved, Trend reports.

She said that Azerbaijan, whilst implementing a clean energy policy consistently, is increasing the share of renewable sources in her energy balance, with our country becoming one of the leading states in the development of renewable energy.

It was observed that by 2030, it is planned to ensure that approximately 40 per cent of the energy produced in our country is obtained from renewable sources.

The Speaker of Parliament remarked that these investment commitments in the area of clean energy, undertaken despite our rich traditional energy resources, demonstrate our country's determination to build a low-carbon future.

According to Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijan also plays a leading role in setting new standards for defining clean energy development zones.

The emergence of the Green Energy Zone on our liberated territories, which were under occupation for almost thirty years and lay in ruins, is a vivid example of the strategic vision for sustainable restoration and regional transformation.