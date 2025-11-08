Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.3, or 0.46 percent, on November 7 from the previous level, coming in at $65.10 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude climbed by $0.29, or 0.46 percent, reaching $62.97 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.05, or 0.1 percent, to $51.24 per barrel, and Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.05, or 0.8 percent, to $63.61 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

