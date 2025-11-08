Uzbekistan, Pakistan unveil strategic plan for multimodal corridor development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. Uzbekistan’s Temir Yul Kargo JSC and Pakistan’s IRT Chamber will cooperate on the development of a new transport corridor connecting Pakistan–China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan–Northern countries, Trend reports.

The initiative follows the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the two sides, aimed at expanding freight transportation and strengthening trade and economic relations across the region.

Under the agreement, the parties will also collaborate in the following areas:

• Expanding multimodal cargo transportation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan;

• Establishing an additional route Pakistan–Tajikistan–Uzbekistan–Northern countries and beyond;

• Increasing trade turnover through higher export, import, and transit volumes;

• Developing transport infrastructure in both countries;

• Creating joint mechanisms for multimodal, monomodal, and intermodal transport.

This strategic partnership holds significant importance not only for Uzbekistan and Pakistan but for the wider region as well. It will facilitate the opening of new transport routes connecting Central and South Asia, provide access to seaports, and enhance the competitiveness of the international freight network.

Both parties also agreed to continue implementing joint transport and logistics projects, introduce advanced technologies, and further strengthen regional economic cooperation.

The new Uzbekistan–Pakistan transport initiative builds on ongoing regional connectivity efforts. In July 2025, the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan met in Kabul and signed a framework intergovernmental agreement to prepare a feasibility study for the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan Trans-Afghan Railway Project.

The planned 573-kilometer route will connect Termez (Uzbekistan) with Mazar-i-Sharif and Logar (Afghanistan), extending to Kharlachi (Pakistan). Once operational, it is expected to handle up to 20 million tonnes of freight annually, reducing transport costs and transit times while strengthening connectivity between Central and South Asia.

