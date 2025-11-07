Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan shares updated taxpayer figures
The number of registered taxpayers in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached about 53,500, with nearly 95 percent being individuals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy