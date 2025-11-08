Azerbaijani chess competitor clinches European champion title in Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ The European Youth Chess Championship, held in Budva, Montenegro, concluded with Azerbaijani players attaining three medals among a total of 1,169 participants from 48 countries, Trend reports.

In the under-14 boys’ category, Azerbaijani representative Khagan Ahmad secured first place with 7.5 points, earning the title of European champion. After 9 rounds, he and another player had equal points, but based on additional indicators, Ahmad, who had defeated Armenian player Tigran Hambardzumyan in the 6th round, was ranked first among 116 participants.

In the girls’ under-10 category, Mehriban Ahmadli claimed the silver medal with 7.5 points after 9 rounds, while in the under-16 girls’ category, Maryam Aghaverdiyeva won bronze with 7 points from 9 games.

Two other Azerbaijani players, Rustam Rustamov in the boys’ under-16 group and Kanan Babasoy in the boys’ under-8 group, finished among the top five.