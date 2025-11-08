Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 November 2025 12:57 (UTC +04:00)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On November 8, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.

The Turkish head of state was met by Yagub Eyyubov, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yaşar Güler, Turkish Minister of National Defense, and other officials.

