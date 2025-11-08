Moody’s upgrades Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s deposit and issuer ratings
Moody’s Ratings has upgraded Romania’s Banca Transilvania, citing strengthened capital, strong profitability, and robust liquidity, while maintaining a negative outlook on deposits due to sovereign risks. The move reinforces the bank’s position as Romania’s largest domestic lender, with further rating changes possible depending on economic and financial developments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy