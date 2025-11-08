Moody’s upgrades Romania’s Banca Transilvania’s deposit and issuer ratings

Moody’s Ratings has upgraded Romania’s Banca Transilvania, citing strengthened capital, strong profitability, and robust liquidity, while maintaining a negative outlook on deposits due to sovereign risks. The move reinforces the bank’s position as Romania’s largest domestic lender, with further rating changes possible depending on economic and financial developments.

