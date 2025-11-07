Azerbaijan allots funds for housing repair in its Khojavand district villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ A total of 4.7 million manat ($2.7 million) was paid for the repair of 80 houses in Garakend and Garazami villages of Azerbaijan's Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The repair will be held within the ongoing phased restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts has already finished relevant work.

The organization entrusted the repair of houses in Garakend to Imza Construction LLC and the repair of houses in Garazami to Conrad LLC, and concluded contracts.

In accordance with the contracts, the first-named company was paid 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million), and the second - 2.35 million manat ($1.38 million).

According to the calculation, approximately 58,700 manat ($34,530) will be spent on the repair of one house.

Imza Construction LLC, to which the work was entrusted, passed state registration in 2006. The legal representative of the company, with authorized capital of 1,000 manat ($590), is Azer Aliyev.

Conrad LLC passed state registration in 2008. The legal representative of the LLC, with authorized capital of two manat ($1.18), is Ruslan Guliyev.

