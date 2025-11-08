The incredible pace of reconstruction in the liberated territories is truly phenomenal - Prime Minister of Pakistan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ “Witnessing the return of internally displaced families to Karabakh, to their homelands, is inspiring. Dear brother Mr. President, this is a great symbol of your strong personal commitment to the welfare and progress of the Azerbaijani people,” Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister added that the incredible pace of reconstruction in the pearl of Karabakh—Shusha, Khankendi, Fuzuli, Lachin, and all other liberated territories – is truly phenomenal.

