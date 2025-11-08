Turkmenistan showcases export potential at business forum in U.S.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 8. A Turkmenistan-U.S. Business Forum was held as part of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s visit to the United States, the president's office said, Trend reports.

An exhibition of Turkmen products was presented to showcase the country’s export potential and progress in economic diversification. The U.S. side highlighted the quality of Turkmen food, textile, and medical products.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation in industry, energy, investment, high technology, and digitalization. Participants underlined the shared commitment to deepen business ties and broaden the involvement of U.S. companies in projects in Turkmenistan.

Special attention was given to the activities of the Turkmenistan–U.S. Business Council and prospects for partnership in renewable energy and infrastructure modernization. Bilateral meetings also explored specific areas for mutually beneficial projects.

The event brought together representatives of government agencies and business circles from both countries, along with major companies such as John Deere, GE, SpaceX, and Oppenheimer Holdings, as well as international financial institutions.