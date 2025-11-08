South Korea commemorates Azerbaijan’s Victory Day with grand event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. On the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea, a solemn event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day - was held in Seoul, Trend reports.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Ramin Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War not only put an end to historical injustice against our country but also paved the way for peace in the region. He stressed that the occupation and impunity, which the international community had turned a blind eye to for more than 30 years, as well as violations of international law, were eliminated solely thanks to the firm will and heroism of the Azerbaijani people. The ambassador honored the memory of the martyrs and wished the veterans a speedy recovery, stressing that thousands of Azerbaijanis had given their lives on this path.

The diplomat noted that 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that thanks to the victory achieved in the Patriotic War, the country has ensured its territorial integrity and created conditions for the full restoration of its sovereignty throughout its territory.

The ambassador noted that after the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, our country and the entire region entered a new stage. Speaking about the progress of the peace talks, the diplomat highlighted the results achieved during the historic visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Washington and touched upon other issues on the peace agenda, including the mine problem, the fate of missing compatriots, and the need to restore the rights of the Western Azerbaijan community.

Furthermore, the ambassador spoke about the restoration of territories destroyed during the occupation, noting the significant progress made in this direction, and reported that more than 50,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to their native lands as part of the Great Return program.

In addition, the diplomat mentioned the celebration in Azerbaijan of the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, emphasizing the symbolism of Victory Day being associated with the liberation of the great musician's hometown - Shusha - “the musical capital of Azerbaijan”.

Afterwards, a video dedicated to Victory Day was screened. The event continued with a concert program, in which a musical group of Korean performers presented works of Azerbaijani and world music, including famous compositions by Uzeyir Hajibayli. Guests were presented with printed materials about Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies, political, economic, scientific, and cultural circles of Korea, journalists, representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Azerbaijani diaspora, and students.