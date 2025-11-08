Chronicles of Victory (08.11.24): First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the liberation of Shusha.

Trend presents the post:

"All our people are indescribably proud and happy at these moments! Shusha has been liberated from occupation! I extend my sincere congratulations to all our compatriots on this occasion!

After years of grief, longing and tragic events, historical justice is being restored! Today's heroism of a generation of heroes defending our homeland and liberating the ancient lands of Azerbaijan from occupation will forever go down in the history of Azerbaijan, will forever remain in the memory of all of us!

The liberation of every inch of Azerbaijani lands is being made possible thanks to the heroism and courage of our brave soldiers, their endurance and determination to win! May God have mercy on our martyrs who died for the motherland!

Dear brothers and sisters!

We have returned our Shusha! I once again congratulate all of you on this significant historic event.

May the unity of the people and the President, the guarantor of all our successes, achievements and victories, be strengthened day by day! Today, this unity allows Azerbaijan the opportunity to demonstrate its strength! Thanks to national solidarity, trust, confidence and support of the people, our President is able to successfully cope with all complex issues! May Almighty God protect our army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Shusha is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"