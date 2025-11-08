Azerbaijani MFA issues statement on occasion of Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

"8 November 2025 marks the fifth anniversary of Victory Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan. This monumental date, etched into the hearts of Azerbaijanis, commemorates the glorious victory achieved during the 44-day Patriotic War and serves as an enduring symbol of national strength, determination, and unity.

Five years ago, under the resolute leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief H.E. Ilham Aliyev, and with the unprecedented bravery of our armed forces, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was restored, bringing an end to nearly three decades of Armenia’s military occupation.

The Patriotic War, which culminated in the glorious victory of 8 November 2020 with the liberation of Shusha city - the crown jewel of the Karabakh region and cultural capital of Azerbaijan - was a defining moment in our nation’s history. It was a triumph achieved through the heroism of our martyrs and veterans, whose courage and sacrifice will forever be honored and celebrated.

The past five years have witnessed an unprecedented chapter of transformation in our country.

Through the “Great Return” program, Azerbaijan has channeled its unwavering resolve and immense resources into the colossal task of reviving the liberated lands.

Cities and villages, once reduced to ruins, are now rising from the ashes equipped with modern infrastructure, smart technologies, and green energy solutions. The safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes stands as the ultimate goal and the greatest testament to the meaning of our Victory. These immense rebuilding efforts serve not only to restore our land but also to build a sustainable future for its inhabitants.

Having secured its territorial integrity and sovereignty on the battlefield, Azerbaijan is now a steadfast advocate for sustainable peace and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.

For the sake of regional stability, cooperation, and sustainable development, Azerbaijan is actively engaged in the process of normalizing relations with the Republic of Armenia on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Summit meeting held in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025 among the leaders of Azerbaijan, the United States, and Armenia is of historic significance.

Translating the positive momentum generated by the Washington Summit into tangible progress will require genuine political will and constructive steps. In this regard, for a peace treaty to be signed, Armenia must fully eliminate the territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in its constitution and respect the new regional realities on the ground.

8 November – Victory Day stands as a powerful reminder of the strength and determination of Azerbaijan. It is a day to remember our triumphant history, but also to look forward to a future of prosperity and regional collaboration. The resolute spirit of our nation in the face of adversity and the ironclad solidarity it forged during the war serve as a beacon for generations to come.

On this historic day, we solemnly commemorate and pay our deepest tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our martyrs and veterans, and the unity of our people.

Happy Victory Day!" the statement said.