Azerbaijani embassy in Turkmenistan commemorates Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan hosted a reception to mark November 8 - Victory Day and the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy told Trend.

Ambassador Gismat Gozalov began his address by honoring the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing deep respect for their sacrifice.

In his remarks, the ambassador emphasized that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, a triumph that embodied the will, unity, and sense of justice of the Azerbaijani people. As a result of this victory, the country’s occupied territories were liberated, its territorial integrity was restored, and the provisions of United Nations (UN) resolutions were fulfilled. The ambassador noted that the Azerbaijani flag, now proudly flying across all sovereign territories, stands as an enduring symbol of the nation’s independence and of the victory secured in the Patriotic War.

He further discussed the extensive restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as Azerbaijan's initiatives to strengthen stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. The ambassador also highlighted the continuing danger posed by landmines, which continue to threaten the region's recovery.

Speaking about the “Great Return” program, the ambassador said that more than fifty thousand citizens have already returned to live, work, and study in the liberated areas. He added that Azerbaijan continues to rebuild these territories, including the restoration of religious and historical monuments and mosques, transforming them once again into vibrant centers of life. He pointed to the construction of a mosque in the liberated city of Fuzuli, supported by brotherly Turkmenistan, as “a vivid example of this spiritual renewal and a valuable contribution to the reconstruction of Karabakh.” This initiative, he noted, reflects the shared values of the Turkic world, Islamic culture, and the spiritual revival of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

The ambassador also noted significant progress in ongoing bilateral negotiations with Armenia on a draft peace agreement initiated by Azerbaijan, describing the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8, 2025, and other historic understandings as important milestones in advancing the peace process across the region.

Touching on regional developments, the ambassador noted that significant progress has been achieved in bilateral peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington and other historic agreements mark a crucial step forward in the regional peace process.

Gozalov also spoke about the deepening strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, built on shared historical, cultural, and religious values. He stressed that recent high-level visits and trilateral meetings have elevated bilateral cooperation to a new level, strengthening ties across economic, transport, energy, and cultural-humanitarian fields. The ambassador added that the declaration of the current year as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan and the “Year of International Peace and Trust” in Turkmenistan reflects both nations’ shared commitment to confidence and regional stability.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmat Gurbanov, also delivered remarks, congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day and expressing his country’s warm sentiments regarding the continued growth of fraternal and strategic partnership relations between the two nations.

The event continued with an official dinner reception, featuring performances of Azerbaijani and world classical music, including works by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. Guests were treated to traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, sweets, and national beverages.

The reception was attended by heads and staff of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, media representatives, members of the public, and Azerbaijanis residing in Turkmenistan.

