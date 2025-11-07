Azerbaijan reveals growth in nation's commercial entities
As of November 1, 2025, 86.8% of Azerbaijan’s 1.66 million taxpayers were individuals and 13.2% were legal entities. The total number of taxpayers rose 4.8%, with 202,088 commercial entities registered, up 7.7% year-on-year. From January to October 2025, 12,042 commercial entities were registered—88.7% local, 91.9% LLCs, and 84.9% e-registered.
