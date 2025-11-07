TRIPP: Eurasia's new architecture and opportunities for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7.​ Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington and his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump were not just a diplomatic event; they marked a stage symbolizing the formation of a new geo-economic order in Eurasia. Tokayev’s support for Trump’s initiative, the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP), signals the beginning of an entirely new phase in the development of the Middle Corridor and reshapes the regional balance of power.

Following the meeting, the U.S. leader emphasized that TRIPP represents more than a new transport era; it is also a result of the historic peace agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia through U.S. mediation.

“They named this route after me, and I am proud of that. This road will unite East and West, passing through the world’s most strategically important region to create new trade opportunities for the Caspian and Central Asian countries,” Trump said.

For the first time in many years, the U.S. returns to the region not with a military presence but with an economic and infrastructure-focused project. In essence, TRIPP is not just a route; it is a full-fledged logistical ecosystem linking the Caspian, the Caucasus, and Türkiye while creating an alternative to Russian and Iranian routes.

Today, Kazakhstan is becoming a key country in Washington’s regional strategy. Agreements worth more than $17 billion cover sectors such as energy, rare metals extraction, high technologies, and transport infrastructure. Kazakhstan supplies about one-fourth of America’s uranium needs, making it a strategic supplier for the U.S. nuclear energy industry.

In addition, U.S. investments in Kazakhstan are directed toward tungsten and rare earth element production, reflecting Washington’s aim to reduce its dependence on China and diversify raw material supplies. Against the backdrop of sanctions imposed on Russia, Kazakhstan serves as an economic bridge between East and West while maintaining its multi-vector diplomacy.

The “Trump Route” in practice forms a new economic line of growth, stretching from Kazakhstan across the Caspian Sea through Azerbaijan, then Türkiye, and finally reaching Europe. For Azerbaijan, this is not merely a transit project but an opportunity to strengthen its role as a key junction of the Middle Corridor.

Currently, more than 8 million tons of transit cargo pass through Azerbaijan each year. Within the TRIPP framework, this figure could rise to about 15 million tons, equivalent to roughly one and a half million standard containers (TEU). For comparison, the largest port on the Black Sea, Constanța, handles a similar volume annually.

The implementation of TRIPP compels the Caspian countries to accelerate the development of their port and railway infrastructure. The Baku International Sea Trade Port, with an annual cargo-handling capacity of 15 million tons, is poised to become the main Caspian hub.

For Azerbaijan, the project is simultaneously significant in three dimensions: economic, geopolitical, and technological. Economically, it promises higher transit revenues, the expansion of logistics and service sectors, and the creation of new jobs. Geopolitically, Azerbaijan becomes a guarantor of stability and cooperation among Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Türkiye. Technologically, it drives a shift toward digital and “smart” corridors, integrating logistics with IT platforms, automated customs systems, and data exchange.

The Baku Port, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the Alat and Samur-South logistics centers form the foundation of this route. Azerbaijan is also deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan within the Trans-Caspian Transport Consortium.

Through TRIPP, the U.S. is effectively returning to a region long considered part of Russian and Chinese spheres of influence. The new route reduces Europe’s dependence on northern corridors and enables cargo from China and Central Asia to reach Europe in just about 12-14 days without transiting Russian territory, compared to nearly a month currently.

Thus, the U.S. is strengthening its foothold in the region not through military bases, but through infrastructure, the quietest and most enduring form of influence. This represents a “soft power” strategy under the guise of economic integration. In this landscape, Azerbaijan holds a highly advantageous position, both geographically and politically stable, qualities often lacking in neighboring countries.

Alongside these opportunities, there are risks as well. The first involves regional security. Since the route passes through Armenia, reliable guarantees are required. The U.S. and the European Union have stated their readiness to provide such assurances, yet in practice this will demand a delicate balance of interests.

The second challenge is competition among routes. Russia will actively promote the “North–South” corridor passing through Iran and the Caspian, while China will continue advancing its Central Asian branches of the “Belt and Road” initiative. For Azerbaijan, the priority will be to attract cargo flows through competitive tariffs, minimal bureaucracy, and high service standards.

The third factor concerns financing. Expanding infrastructure requires investments worth billions of dollars, making the attraction of private investors and public–private partnerships a top priority.

To maximize the benefits of this new geopolitical reality, Azerbaijan must take proactive steps, first, modernizing railways and terminals, expanding Baku Port’s capacity, and developing multimodal hubs.

The second direction is creating an attractive legal and administrative environment for international carriers. A “single-window” principle, transparent tariff policies, and digital customs systems could ensure Azerbaijan’s transformation into a leading transit center.

The third is strengthening institutional ties with Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Central Asian states through the establishment of joint logistics companies, insurance funds, and transport alliances.

Azerbaijan’s role on this map is no longer limited to being a bridge; it now has the potential to become one of the architects of Eurasia’s new economic architecture.

TRIPP is not merely Trump’s personal project; it is an attempt to redraw Eurasia’s economic map and bring the U.S. back into the region through infrastructure, trade, and energy. For Azerbaijan, it represents a once-in-a-decade opportunity to solidify its position as a transport hub, turn geography into economic capital, and evolve from a bridge between East and West into a strategic crossroads shaping Eurasia’s destiny.

With competent management, flexible diplomacy, and long-term strategic planning, Azerbaijan can become not only a participant in the new route but one of the players setting its rules.

If viewed not as a political slogan but as a structured economic initiative, it becomes clear that TRIPP aims to systematically rebuild Eurasia’s entire logistics network. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, total cargo turnover between Central Asia and Europe in 2024 reached 78 million tons, only 8 percent of which passed through the Caspian. The potential, however, remains vast: if current tariffs are maintained, the figure could rise to around one-fifth (20-22 percent) by 2026.

Over the past year, more than 2.7 million tons of cargo were transported along the Middle Corridor, a 35 percent increase compared to 2023. This figure, which exceeded even the most optimistic forecasts, is expected to grow further following the peace deal signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in August 2025 and the corridor’s inclusion under TRIPP. Experts predict transit volumes may reach at least 10 million tons by 2027.

By contrast, traditional routes through Russia, including the Trans-Siberian and Northern Sea corridors, have lost about 40 percent of Asian cargo due to sanctions, long delivery times, and geopolitical risks. Routes passing through Iran and the Persian Gulf are also deemed unstable due to regional tensions. In this context, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are becoming new centers of attraction for transit investments.

One of TRIPP’s main junctions is the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan has taken significant steps here: the annual capacity of the Aktau port has reached 25 million tons, while the new Kuryk terminal specializes in ferry and container transport. On Azerbaijan’s side, Alat (the Baku International Sea Trade Port) serves as the system’s backbone. The port already handles up to 15 million tons per year, with plans to expand this to 25 million in the near future.

Alat is not merely a transport node but a full-fledged economic zone hosting more than 130 resident companies operating in logistics, information technology, and manufacturing. This model reflects the concept of “logistics as a platform,” integrating transport, finance, insurance, and digital services into a unified system.

As of 2025, total U.S. direct investment in Kazakhstan exceeds $40 billion, with more than $12 billion allocated to rare earth and uranium production. Under new agreements, two processing plants and a logistics cluster along Kazakhstan’s Caspian border are planned.

A major announcement by Trump during his visit was his intention to invest in “21st century infrastructure.” The package, worth $35 billion, will be financed through U.S. export–credit agencies and private consortia.

Digital connectivity is also a central focus of TRIPP: an optical fiber network will link Central Asia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye with European data centers, making the route both a transport and information corridor.

Within Azerbaijan, several key infrastructure projects directly connected to TRIPP are underway. More than 70 percent of the 110-kilometer Horadiz–Aghband railway has been completed. This line will connect Nakhchivan with the mainland and form part of the international transit corridor.

In addition, work has begun on widening the Ganja–Gazakh–Georgia border highway, which will serve as a main artery for container shipments toward Tbilisi and Kars. Azerbaijan is also developing a network of logistics centers in Ganja, Yevlakh, Nakhchivan, and Sumgayit, forming the foundation of a new infrastructure system that will transform the country from a transit space into a full-fledged economic intermediary.

TRIPP is directly tied to ongoing transformations in Eurasia. After Trump’s visit to Asia in the summer of 2025, it became clear that Washington is reformatting its regional strategy, shifting from military presence to control over trade and transport corridors. Within this new infrastructure axis, the U.S. views Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye as pivotal states.

For Azerbaijan, the project also means a strengthened strategic alliance with Türkiye and the expansion of its economic sphere into Central Asia. Cooperation with Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan across the Caspian enhances the project’s Turkic dimension, forming what Western analysts are already calling the “Turkic Silk Belt.”

In this evolving landscape, Azerbaijan is not just a transit country; it is becoming the center where Eurasia’s economic and political pulse converges.

According to preliminary estimates by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, annual revenues from transit operations and related services could reach about $1.2 billion by 2030. The creation of new logistics hubs could generate up to 30,000 new jobs.

Moreover, the expansion of export and transit operations is expected to boost the country’s GDP growth by 2.5–3 percent annually. The Baku Transportation Research Center estimates that every 10 million tons of transit cargo brings an additional $400 million to the national economy through port fees, insurance, services, and processing.

To fully realize the potential of TRIPP, Azerbaijan must not only participate but also become a coordination center. Key priorities in the coming years include:

- completing the railway corridor to Nakhchivan and integrating it with Türkiye;

- expanding the Baku Port and Alat container terminal;

- digitalizing all transit procedures;

- creating joint logistics companies with Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and Central Asian partners.

Additionally, potential risks must be accounted for, including Armenia’s political maneuvering, possible pressure from Russia and Iran, and fluctuations in global energy markets.

TRIPP is becoming a tool of Eurasia’s global reconfiguration. It is not merely Trump’s diplomatic initiative; it is the infrastructural foundation of a new era. In this framework, the primary source of power lies not in oil but in control over routes.

Situated at the heart of this new map, Azerbaijan has gained a historic opportunity for strategic advancement. How this opportunity is utilized will determine the nation’s future: Azerbaijan may become the central hub of Eurasia’s logistics, or remain a secondary player in others’ projects.

