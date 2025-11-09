Azerbaijani FM makes post on National Flag Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has shared a post on the occasion of November 9 – National Flag Day, the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate our people on the Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he wrote.

The minister noted that the glorious tricolor flag, symbolizing our independence and sovereignty, flutters across all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

"I honor with respect the bright memory of all our martyrs who gave their lives for our flag, which is the source of our national pride," the publication says.