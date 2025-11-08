Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov claimed the gold medal in the 73 kg weight category at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Hidayat Heydarov defeated Uzbekistan's Shakram Akhmedov in the final, becoming a two-time champion of the Islamic Solidarity Games, having previously won gold at the 2017 Games in Baku.

In other results, Azerbaijani judoka Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) secured silver after losing to Turkey's Tugca Beder in the final, while Aydan Veliyeva (52 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) each earned bronze medals.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Games by 179 athletes across 20 sports, with competitors from 57 countries participating in 23 disciplines. The Games will conclude with a closing ceremony on November 21.