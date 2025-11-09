Two Azerbaijani judokas reach final of 6th Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Two Azerbaijani judokas have reached the finals of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, which are taking place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

Zelim Kotsoev (100 kilograms) and Sudaba Agaeva (70 kilograms) have reached the final.

Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kilograms), Gunel Gasanli (78 kilograms), Elcan Hajiyev (90 kilograms) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kilograms) will compete for the bronze medal.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.