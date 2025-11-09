National flag of Azerbaijan raised in famous New York park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in New York City on the occasion of November 8 – the 5th anniversary of the glorious Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, and November 9 – National Flag Day, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The tricolor flag was raised in Bowling Green Park on one of the most visited streets by tourists – Wall Street, a symbol of New York and its financial center. This place is known as the first official park and giant flag plaza in New York City.

Speeches at the ceremony, organized by the Azerbaijan-New York Association, spoke about the historical and moral significance of November 8 – Victory Day, and about the fact that the Azerbaijani people experienced the pride and joy of the Victory, which they had been waiting for almost 30 years. It was noted that during the 44-day Patriotic War, our people united like a fist in the name of a common cause. It was emphasized that under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Army, our heroic martyrs and veterans made history, and their dedication in the name of the Motherland will forever remain in the memory of the people.

Then, to the sounds of the national anthem of Azerbaijan, the flag of the republic was raised.

The ceremony also generated great interest among local residents and tourists, who took photos with the Azerbaijani flag. Our compatriots told them about Azerbaijan.

The national flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan will wave in Bowling Green for 10 days.