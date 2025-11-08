National Bank of Georgia reports strong int'l reserves growth in Oct. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Georgia’s international reserves have reached a historic high, surpassing $5.6 billion, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) said, Trend reports.

According to the NBG's data, reserves increased by $175.3 million in October alone. The bank highlighted that it has been taking advantage of favorable market conditions, purchasing nearly $1.6 billion in foreign currency since the beginning of 2025, including significant operations in March, July, and August.

Gold accounts for a substantial portion of the reserves, representing 16.4% or nearly $921 million. Rising global gold prices have increased the value of these holdings by $420.6 million since purchase, underlining the effectiveness of the bank’s diversification strategy.

“International reserves are a key guarantee of the country’s macroeconomic stability. The National Bank’s long-term policy has always focused on accumulating reserves and managing reserve assets effectively. The level achieved in October confirms this approach,” the NBG stated.