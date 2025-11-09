Croatia sees slight rise in tourist nights in 9M2025

Croatia’s tourism sector continued its strong recovery in September 2025, with 2.4 million arrivals and nearly 12 million overnight stays recorded in commercial accommodations. Growth was driven by both foreign and domestic visitors, with Germans leading the international arrivals and older age groups accounting for the highest number of nights spent.

