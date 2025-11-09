Kazakh remittances from Georgia surge in September

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 9. Kazakhstan received a total of 970 transactions from Georgia via International Money Transfer Systems (IMTS) in September, which is a 12.8 percent increase from the 860 transactions recorded in August.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the total value of transfers from Georgia amounted to 704.55 million tenge ($1.3 million), up 27.8 percent from 551.38 million tenge ($1 million) recorded in August.

Georgia accounted for 3.4 percent of the total value of international remittances received in Kazakhstan in September, an increase from 2.6 percent in August, positioning it as the eighth-largest source country by volume.

Overall, Kazakhstan received 48,000 transactions from abroad via IMTS in September, with a total value of 20.4 billion tenge ($38.3 million). Compared to August 2025, the number of incoming transfers fell by 0.8 percent, while the total value of transactions declined by 2 percent.