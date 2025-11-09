ING shares inflation forecasts in Türkiye by 2028

ING forecasts Türkiye’s inflation at 35.1% in 2025, 25.3% in 2026, and 18.7% in 2027. TurkStat data show inflation rose to 33.29% in September from 32.95% in August. Biggest price hikes were in education (66.1%), housing (51.36%), and food (36.06%).

