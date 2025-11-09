Azerbaijan to act as architect of peace in region – Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. The rapid completion of the peace process will place Azerbaijan in a leading position as an architect of peace in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering journalists' questions upon returning from a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The rapid completion of the peace process with Armenia will place Azerbaijan, the victor in the war, in a leading position as an architect of peace in the region. I once again congratulate all our Azerbaijani brothers on Victory Day and convey my most sincere wishes on behalf of my country and people," Turkish President said.

Erdogan noted that after more than 30 years of instability in the South Caucasus, a window of opportunity for lasting peace and security has opened.

Stressing that Türkiye welcomes the steps taken in the context of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached between the parties in Washington on August 8.