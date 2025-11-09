Azerbaijani judoka wins Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijani judoka Sudaba Agayeva won the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

The athlete, competing in the 70 kg weight category, won the gold medal, defeating Khurshida Razzokberdieva from Uzbekistan in the final.

Another Azerbaijani judoka Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kilograms), took third place at the Islamic Games.

Zelim Kotsoev (100 kilograms) will also compete in the final today, while Gunel Gasanli (78 kilograms), Eljan Gadzhiev (90 kilograms), and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kilograms) will compete for the bronze medal.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals.